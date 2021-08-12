Training Camp

Presented By

Urban Meyer says it's still an open competition at QB for Jaguars between Lawrence, Minshew

Published: Aug 12, 2021 at 10:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Trevor Lawrence is the anointed savior, the chosen messiah of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that doesn't mean he can just waltz into the starting job in Duval County.

Both Lawrence and former starter ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ will play in Jacksonville's preseason opener against the Browns, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters Thursday. Meyer did not reveal which quarterback will start Saturday against Cleveland.

Typically, the Week 1 starter serves as the first indicator of how a competition is playing out, though coaches can (and often do) combat early assumptions by stating the two will split reps, and tack on a disclaimer rendering the identity of the first recipient of snaps irrelevant.

Meyer didn't quite go there, instead complimenting Minshew's work ethic and leaving the door open on the matter.

"He's earned my respect. I love that guy," Meyer said of Minshew. "He's a warrior, competitor. He's a fighter. I told him that. I just got great respect for Minshew. He brings it every day, every day."

In terms of quarterback competitions, Lawrence would have to struggle dramatically to not see starting reps in Week 1 of the regular season. He was a lock to go No. 1 overall as early as last fall, and it's only been a matter of time until the team fortunate enough to select him would send him out to begin his journey as the face of the franchise.

To that point, Meyer was asked whether there's truly a chance Lawrence isn't the Week 1 starter against Houston a month from now.

"Is there really a chance? I think we'll answer that as we get closer," Meyer said.

Often one to keep things close to the chest, Meyer certainly isn't showing his cards in his first NFL season -- even if the hand was dealt to him face up. Meyer told reporters it's still an open competition at the position, which feels more like a ceremonial response more than anything.

The future wears No. 16. We just have 31 days until it truly begins.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott focused on wins, not stats: 'I don't want to throw for 6,000 yards'

Don't confuse Dak Prescott's desire to play through injury with a goal of completely owning the show for the Cowboys. Prescott isn't out to reset passing records -- he's out to stack victories and chase a title.
news

Tom Brady allowing no room for complacency in Bucs' extraordinary quest to repeat

Can Tom Brady and Co. be even better in 2021 than they were last season? Judy Battista checks in with GM Jason Licht, coach Bruce Arians and others at Bucs camp, where making the unlikely a reality seems like it's become the norm.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr feels 'like I can play another 15 years, without a doubt'

Having just hit 30-years-old, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr eyes plenty more seasons in front of him – more than double what's he's currently played.
news

Dak Prescott playing in Cowboys' third preseason game is 'the plan'

If all goes according to plan, Cowboys fans could be seeing Dak Prescott take the field prior to Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson on practice: 'I can't be afraid to make mistakes'

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson told reporters Wednesday he's learning on the fly each day, not worrying about turnovers in practice, but rather using those lessons to prepare for when games matter.
news

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson 'doing exceedingly well, but it is still early'

The Colts are currently without two key starters. When asked about their returns, head coach Frank Reich provided an optimistic, albeit vague, update on QB Carson Wentz and OL Quenton Nelson.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets 'absolutely not' giving up on second-year WR Denzel Mims

Jets coach Robert Saleh put the kibosh on any rumors surrounding second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. 
news

Cleveland Browns' defense hounding hyped offense with upgraded cast of 'dynamic playmakers'

Cleveland's offense carries great expectations into the 2021 NFL season, but Jim Trotter says the upgraded defense is making life hell for Baker Mayfield and Co. at Browns training camp. And this has Myles Garrett thinking big: "Go to the playoffs and make a run."
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Wednesday, Aug. 11

Ravens rookie wideout Rashod Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks as he recovers from a soft-tissue leg issue.
news

Seattle Seahawks release DE Aldon Smith

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Seahawks are releasing the edge rusher, per a source informed of the decision.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ready to 'pick up where I left off' after prolific 2020 season

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor joined "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday morning to discuss how the excellent finish to his rookie year has helped him prepare for 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW