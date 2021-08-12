Urban Meyer says it's still an open competition at QB for Jaguars between Lawrence, Minshew

Trevor Lawrence is the anointed savior, the chosen messiah of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that doesn't mean he can just waltz into the starting job in Duval County.

Both Lawrence and former starter ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ will play in Jacksonville's preseason opener against the Browns, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters Thursday. Meyer did not reveal which quarterback will start Saturday against Cleveland.

Typically, the Week 1 starter serves as the first indicator of how a competition is playing out, though coaches can (and often do) combat early assumptions by stating the two will split reps, and tack on a disclaimer rendering the identity of the first recipient of snaps irrelevant.

Meyer didn't quite go there, instead complimenting Minshew's work ethic and leaving the door open on the matter.

"He's earned my respect. I love that guy," Meyer said of Minshew. "He's a warrior, competitor. He's a fighter. I told him that. I just got great respect for Minshew. He brings it every day, every day."