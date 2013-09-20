Upstate New York town embraces Heads Up Football program

Friday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Hopewell (N.Y.) News looked at how the area's high school football coach is introducing the Heads Up Football program.
- The New York Jets presented a check to the Newark (N.J.) Pop Warner Football League as part of the Heads Up Football program.
- Patch.com in Three Village, N.Y., featured an area football team that is in the running for a Heads Up Football grant.
- Scott Hallenbeck, executive director of USA Football, talked about the Heads Up Football program on a Huffington Post Live webcast.
