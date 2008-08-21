Upshaw was a special player, and even better person

Upshaw was a special friend to me even though we were on opposite sides of the field most of the time. He always had time for people. A few years ago, while attending Lamar Hunt's funeral in Dallas, Gene went out of his way to talk to both my wife and son and whisper a few words of encouragement at a trying time. That was Gene; he did many things for many people in their times of need -- and he never talked about it publicly.