Uprising of newcomers leaves faltering playoff teams in the dust

By all accounts, Leinart is doing okay -- but he's still behind Orlovsky. Where some people might misread Leinart, and it wasn't just Knapp telling me this, is that Leinart is so laid-back and easy going, you have no idea if his teammates and coaches can tell if he's really into it. There doesn't seem to be a lack of urgency and if there is, some people might not be able to tell.