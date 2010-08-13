Up in the air: Vikings gain roster exemption for missing Harvin

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that the Vikings have been granted a roster exemption for the wide receiver, with the designation of left squad. Harvin, who was selected as the Associated Press' NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2009, left the Vikings on July 31 after his grandmother's death and has battled migraine headaches since, the team said.
The Vikings also sent Harvin a five-day letter, which states that in five days, they have the right -- but not the obligation -- to place him on the reserve/left the squad list. Harvin wouldn't be eligible to play this season if he was placed on that list. However, Vikings coach Brad Childress told the newspaper that the five-day letter had to be sent to obtain the roster exemption and the team is "supportive" of Harvin.
Harvin's migraines were so severe at times during the 2009 season that he missed a game because of them. But none kept him away from the team for an extended period of time comparable to the one this summer.