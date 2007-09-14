Until these six defenses shape up, target them in your matchups

Detroit's defense actually looked good for a little while, but the Oakland offense woke up in the second half and finished with 375 total yards. That was evident in the final numbers of Josh McCown, who threw for an impressive 313 yards and two touchdowns. McCown is a serviceable NFL quarterback, but immense totals like that have a lot to do with playing a bad defense. LaMont Jordan also had a monster performance with 159 all-purpose yards and one touchdown, and Ronald Curry caught 10 passes for 133 yards and a score of his own. Minnesota head coach Brad Childress is one of the better offensive minds in the business, so he'll look to exploit the Lions in Week 2 with a lot of Adrian Peterson. Heck, fantasy owners in larger leagues who are required to start two quarterbacks might even want to take a look at Tarvaris Jackson.