Unsung heroes: Colts defense anything but meek under Meeks

With their dominating performance Monday night against a very good Jacksonville team, the Colts served notice that it's too soon to just hand New England the AFC crown. The talk is always about Peyton Manning, but I really must acknowledge the defensive coordinator for what the Colts have done on that side of the ball. Titans kicker Rob Bironas kicked an NFL-record eight field goals, but there is coach behind the scenes in Tennessee who needs a shout-out. Every sideline TV shot in Denver seems to be Mike Shanahan, yet there are two outstanding offensive assistants who need to be recognized. The Bears went on the road and beat the Eagles with a 97-yard drive at the end of the game. The audio unit in Brian Griese's helmet might have been broken, but it was the offensive coordinator who built the plan and no one mentions him ... but I will. And, finally, kudos to a couple of running back coaches who had their backups ready to go when the head coach called for them. Here are this week's Unsung Heroes: