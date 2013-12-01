Unstoppable Adrian Peterson, Josh Gordon top Week 13

Adrian Peterson abused the Bears' defense for four quarters and overtime on Sunday, accumulating 211 rushing yards and becoming the third-fastest player to rush for 10,000 yards (only by Eric Dickerson and Jim Brown reached the milestone faster). Josh Gordon became the first player in NFL history to have back-to-back 200-yard receiving games, and set the Browns' franchise record for receiving yards in a single game ... in each of those games. While everyone talks about the this being a "passing" league, it's great to see Peterson grind out yardage the hard way by breaking tackles and refusing to go down without a fight. Likewise, it's impressive for Gordon to to set his receiving records the hard way. And by that, I mean with Brandon Weeden as his quarterback.