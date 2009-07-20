Unsatisfied with recent endings, Favre wants to go out on top

Favre lost his last game at Lambeau Field, that NFC title affair where he threw a duck of a pass in overtime that was intercepted and set up the winning Giants kick. The Packers were supposed to win that game, maybe win Super Bowl XLII, and Favre would have considered calling it a career on that note. But that loss and then the late swoon with the Jets last season has Favre finding it hard to be content with that type of end.