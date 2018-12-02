Unpretty Patriots slog their way through win over Vikings

The Patriots are winning, but everything is a grind and the failure to get Gordon involved until the end of the third quarter is just an example of the struggle. The virtues of complementary football can be extolled after the Patriots held the Vikings to 278 yards -- Minnesota's second fewest yards compiled this season -- and have allowed 9.6 fewer points per game in the last five games. But it's fair to wonder if this is as good as the Patriots can hope to be, and if that will be enough in the playoffs, particularly if the Patriots do not leapfrog Kansas City and hold off the Steelers and Texans to enjoy their usual home field advantage throughout the postseason.