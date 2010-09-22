Unlikely battle of unbeatens in Week 3

Mike Tomlin has the Steelers 2-0.
(Gail Burton / Associated Press)
The storyline
How many people predicted this would be a battle of the unbeatens before the season began?
Why you should watch
The Steelers are making a bid to go 4-0 without Ben Roethlisberger and could use their third quarterback in three games without him. The Buccaneers are finding ways to win, but they haven't seen a defense like this one.
Did you know?
The Steelers are 9-0 when James Harrison has two-plus sacks in a game. ... Hines Ward needs two TDs to move into second place on the franchise's all-time list. ... The Bucs are 13-0 when Cadillac Williams has at least 22 carries. ... Tampa Bay's Kellen Winslow leads the NFL this year with eight third-down receptions.