Unlikely battle of unbeatens in Week 3

Published: Sep 22, 2010 at 07:17 AM

Mike Tomlin has the Steelers 2-0.

(Gail Burton / Associated Press)

The storyline
How many people predicted this would be a battle of the unbeatens before the season began?

Why you should watch
The Steelers are making a bid to go 4-0 without Ben Roethlisberger and could use their third quarterback in three games without him. The Buccaneers are finding ways to win, but they haven't seen a defense like this one.

Did you know?
The Steelers are 9-0 when James Harrison has two-plus sacks in a game. ... Hines Ward needs two TDs to move into second place on the franchise's all-time list. ... The Bucs are 13-0 when Cadillac Williams has at least 22 carries. ... Tampa Bay's Kellen Winslow leads the NFL this year with eight third-down receptions.

