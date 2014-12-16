 Skip to main content
University of Texas starts program to make athletes better citizens

Published: Dec 16, 2014 at 04:47 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Dallas Morning News reported on the University of Texas' new Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation, a program to help coaches identify and correct troubling behavior and to teach athletes how to be better role models.
  • CBS Sports reported that a financial analyst predicted the proposed NCAA's concussion settlement would last for 50 years.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

