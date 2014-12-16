University of Texas starts program to make athletes better citizens

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Dallas Morning News reported on the University of Texas' new Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation, a program to help coaches identify and correct troubling behavior and to teach athletes how to be better role models.
- KETK-TV in Tyler, Texas, profiled Daron K. Roberts, an East Texas native and former NFL assistant coach who will be in charge of the new UT program.
- KCNC-TV in Denver detailed a new sports management program at Colorado State sponsored by the Denver Broncos. Former Indianapolis Colts lineman Dr. Albert Bimper will be one of the teachers.
- Property Casualty 360 praised the NFL's new personal conduct policy and urged major companies to adopt their own policies.
- Northern Arizona University announced a new concussion program for the school's football program to evaluate long-term effects of head injuries.
- CBS Sports reported that a financial analyst predicted the proposed NCAA's concussion settlement would last for 50 years.
- The Associated Press reported that the Indiana High School Athletic Association released its list of concussions by school for the first time.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor