United States Football League announces plans for spring of 2022 return

Published: Jun 03, 2021 at 01:09 PM
An old spring football league will become new again.

After a 36-year hiatus, the United States Football League announced Thursday that it is returning in the spring of 2022.

The USFL plans to field a minimum of eight teams and will incorporate names from its original iteration. It's the latest spring football venture amid a recent run of them, following the Alliance of American Football (2019), which shuttered before completing its inaugural season, and the return of the XFL (2020), which was halted midway through its first season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and does not have a definitive restart date.

FOX Sports, which owns a minority stake in the company that owns the USFL, will serve as the official broadcast partner for the new league.

"I'm extremely passionate about football and the opportunity to work with FOX Sports and to bring back the USFL in 2022 was an endeavor worth pursuing," new USFL co-founder Brian Woods said in a statement. "We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football."

The USFL initially launched in the spring of 1983 and lasted just three seasons before folding, while featuring the likes of Herschel Walker and future Pro Football Hall of Famers Steve Young, Jim Kelly and Reggie White. Franchise locations, names, coaches and schedules for the new USFL "will be announced at a later date."

