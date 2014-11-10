Union files grievance to remove A.P. from Exempt list

Adrian Peterson's case for reinstatement is expected to be heard this week, but the NFLPA isn't wasting any time.
"The NFLPA has filed an expedited, non-injury grievance to remove Adrian Peterson from the Commissioner's Exempt list based on explicit language in a signed agreement dated September 18, 2014," the statement read. "We asked the NFL to honor the terms of that agreement last week and as of now, they have failed to respond or comply. It is our obligation to protect all players' rights, and we will pursue any and all breaches of any contract between a player and his team or the NFL."
The NFL responded on the manner later Monday:
"We have received the NFLPA's grievance on behalf of Adrian Peterson. We have honored our commitment to Mr. Peterson and the NFLPA not to process or impose any discipline until the criminal charges pending in Texas were resolved. When Mr. Peterson decided not to contest criminal charges, we promptly advised both him and the NFLPA that we were prepared to consider what, if any, discipline should now be imposed under the Personal Conduct Policy.
"We asked Mr. Peterson and his representatives, including the NFLPA, for relevant information. We have not received any of the requested information, but remain prepared to schedule a hearing and make a determination as quickly as possible based on as much information as available."
Peterson took the first step toward a potential comeback last week when he accepted a plea deal of no contest to one count of misdemeanor reckless assault. The next question is whether or not the Vikings want him back.
A Monday statement from the team didn't reveal much:
"In regards to Adrian Peterson's status with the Minnesota Vikings, at this time his potential reinstatement is under NFL guidelines," the team wrote on its official website. "As an organization, we respect and understand the league's process. In the interim, our focus is on the team and preparing for this weekend's game against the Bears."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport told NFL Network on Sunday that while Peterson is facing a six-game suspension under the league's personal-conduct policy, his punishment would likely be shorter than that with a compromise based on time served and loss of pay. Rapoport noted that Peterson might return in December.
"The big problem, one big problem, is that there is an internal battle with the Minnesota Vikings," Rapoport said. "Some of their executives are divided on whether they want Adrian Peterson back immediately."
Many of Peterson's teammates support his return, while Vikings coaches would love to inject the All-Pro runner back into the game plan.
"We support him, but the whole thing is out of our hands," coach Mike Zimmertold reporters Monday, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "We love the kid. He's done everything we've asked."
Some members of Minnesota's front office, though, don't share that enthusiasm after the team deactivated A.P. for a Week 2 game against the Patriots, reinstated him for Week 3 and then placed Peterson on the Reserve/Commissioner's Exempt List less than 48 hours after that announcement.