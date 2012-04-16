Union confirms it had Gregg Williams audio before its release

"The NFLPA was aware of the existence of the Gregg Williams audio prior to its release," the statement reads. "We learned of the tape as part of our effort to obtain any and all information related to an alleged pay-to-injure scheme. We had no control of the content and did not make a determination on the method of its release. To date, the NFL has not provided the NFLPA with detailed evidence of the existence of such a program."