Unga, Price-Brent taken in last round of supplemental draft

Two players were taken in the 2010 NFL Supplemental Draft on Thursday.
The Chicago Bears chose BYU running back Harvey Unga with the 12th pick in the seventh and final round, and the Dallas Cowboys selected Illinois defensive tackle Josh Price-Brent 18 spots later.
Since it started in 1977, 40 players have been chosen in the supplemental draft, which is intended for players who missed the filing deadline for the NFL draft or had other issues that affected their college eligibility. Unga left BYU after he was kicked off the team for violating the Mormon school's honor code, and Brent-Price reportedly was academically ineligible for the 2010 season.
Unga, BYU's all-time leading rusher with 3,455 yards, posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at the school. He led the Mountain West Conference with 1,087 rushing yards last year.
Those credentials were part of the reason that 20 NFL teams -- including Chicago -- attended Unga's July 8 workout. Unga has been hampered by a right ankle injury.
The Bears have Matt Forte and Chester Taylor -- who was acquired this offseason -- atop their running back depth chart, meaning Unga will compete for the No. 3 spot with Garrett Wolfe, Khalil Bell and rookie free agent Brandon Minor.
"To be honest, I was surprised," Unga told the Chicago Sun-Times. "They're stacked up with running backs right now. They don't need another back. I'm just going to come in there and bust my butt and make the best of the situation. I told them this is something they won't regret and I'm a man of my word."
The selection came as welcome news to Unga and his immediate family. His fiancee, Keilani Moeaki, is from the Chicago suburb of Wheaton, and the money that comes with an NFL contract will help them pay for their wedding, which was scheduled for Friday in Provo, Utah.
"Today's news should help him cover the catering cost at his wedding," Unga's agent, Eric Metz, jokingly told the Sun-Times.
Being a Bear also allows Unga's fiancee's parents to be close to the couple's son, who was born on the Fourth of July.
"Both her parents were joking around about it, saying they were praying that I come to the Bears," Unga said. "To them, it's ideal. With this wedding going on, and with the little guy here, it couldn't be a more perfect situation for me because I don't want to be away from this little guy."
Price-Brent, the Cowboys' selection, had 17.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 32 games at Illinois. He led the Illini with three forced fumbles last season and was third on the team with three sacks.
Price-Brent will be expected to compete with Junior Siavii for a backup nose tackle job behind Pro Bowl pick Jay Ratliff in Dallas.
The other players eligible for the supplemental draft were Northwestern (La.) State running back Quentin Castille and Truman State (Mo.) wide receiver Vanness Emokpae. Since they weren't taken, they become rookie free agents and can sign with any team.
Kentucky defensive end Jeremy Jarmon was the only player selected in last year's supplemental draft -- in the third round by the Washington Redskins. Jarmon played in 11 games last season, starting once, and had eight tackles and one forced fumble.