Unexpected Giants-Niners NFC title bout should be thrilling

The 49ers are 14-3 this season, and Alex Smith really has come of age as a passer in the last month. Just look at his three-touchdown performance in the upset over New Orleans. That was the highlight of his career. Smith weathered a four-sack day to win that ball game, but in the team's three losses this year Smith has been sacked 20 times (6.6 per game). And that vaunted Giants pass rush is firing on all cylinders at just the right time. Over the first two games of the postseason, New York has six sacks, 12 hits on the quarterback and more disruptive pressures than you can count. The Saints constantly blitzed to get after Smith, but that left single coverage on Vernon Davis and Michael Crabtree, which ended up being the Saints' undoing. Given the strength of their front four, the Giants won't blitz often and will play coverage behind the rush in an effort to get Smith to hold onto the ball. Look for double coverage on Davis this week.