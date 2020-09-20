Carson Wentz sure Eagles will 'be OK' despite loss to Rams

PHILADELPHIA -- The cardboard cutouts of fans flapped in the Lincoln Financial Field breeze, and for that, the Philadelphia Eagles should be grateful. The cutouts did not have quote bubbles attached -- good decision by whichever marketing person came up with this otherwise-charming idea -- because they would probably have contained something more colorful and less printable than the pre-recorded fan booing played as part of the game broadcast. Again, the Eagles should be happy that COVID-related wrinkle was introduced strictly for the benefit of the at-home experience.

If this were a normal season, with a normal crowd, with normal moods, the unfiltered two-week reaction on the Eagles would be loud and ugly. And they would deserve it. One week after the offense yielded eight sacks in a collapse to the Washington Football Team, the Eagles' banged-up offensive line managed to keep Aaron Donald from obliterating the game plan, only to watch their defense get shredded by Sean McVay and ﻿Jared Goff﻿.

The 37-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday drops the Eagles to 0-2, their worst start since 2015, and their only solace is that -- this may sound familiar -- the rest of the NFC East is an early mess, too. Still, this should provide an opening for Philadelphia, which, theoretically, has a decided advantage, because it is the only division team that did not change coaches this offseason. Instead, the defense has yielded 57 points in its last six quarters, ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ has thrown four interceptions in two games after throwing just seven last season, and the only consistency so far is an inability to put a complete game together.

"We're obviously frustrated," Wentz said. "You never want to start 0-2. Last week, the way we lost to Washington, starting 0-1, obviously not what we want and not how we expect to finish ballgames, and then today, coming out behind again. ... There's enough things through two games, offensively speaking, that we can put on the tape and know we're right there. ... Don't panic; we'll be OK. I've always had all the confidence in the world in our defense. ... We're not panicking."