Undrafted TE Sicko switches course, agrees to terms with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with tight end Scott Sicko on Tuesday, three days after the former New Hampshire player said he would turn down the NFL to attend graduate school.
Sicko, who is 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, caused an Internet stir Saturday with his announcement that he wouldn't pursue NFL offers after he was passed over in the draft. Some applauded Sicko's focus on academics, while others blasted him for passing on a rare opportunity.
Sicko told The Times Union in Albany, N.Y., that he was surprised by all the attention. He said he's "a 22-year-old kid" who wanted to make sure he made the right decision for himself and fiancee.
Sicko was contacted by six teams after the draft ended. He had 57 receptions for 725 yards and nine touchdowns last season en route to earning first-team All-America honors in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.