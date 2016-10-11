'Undrafted' star Mariel Cooper awaits next NFL call

When his father became ill and his mother had to pick up the slack, Cooper had to grow up quicker than most. When he was cut from his high school football team as a sophomore, he had to instead spend the season as a team manager, because it was as close to the game as he could get. When he was injured and his test scores didn't qualify to get him into Clemson, the school to which he committed, he had to change his choice to Division I-FCS South Carolina State.