Undrafted RB signs with Chiefs after tweeting team

Who says social media is nothing more than an oozing pit of worthless, self-aggrandizing white noise?
Twitter was used wisely this week by LaVance Taylor, an undrafted running back out of Central Missouri armed with NFL dreams:
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Taylor tweeted at a rash of teams, but it was his hometown Chiefs -- Taylor's from Raytown, Mo. -- who listened:
The Chiefs added Taylor after fellow running back Keshawn Hill suffered a hamstring injury, bringing Kansas City's roster to the 90-man limit.
"(Chiefs general manager) John Dorsey's always looking for players," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said Friday on Inside Training Camp Live. "And sometimes they'll find you before you find them."
Taylor faces an uphill battle to stick with a Chiefs squad already packed at the position with Jamaal Charles, Knile Davis, Charcandrick West and Hill.
Still, Taylor's already beaten the odds by winning over an NFL team in just 140 characters. We won't bet against him.
