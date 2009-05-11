Undrafted OL Quinn joins Dolphins after tumultuous college career

MIAMI -- Undrafted offensive lineman J.D. Quinn, whose brief career at Oklahoma led to NCAA sanctions, has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins.
"Fortunately, Miami is willing to give him a second chance," his agent, Cameron Foster, said Saturday.
Quinn took part in the rookie camp last weekend, and the Dolphins officially announced the signing Monday.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Quinn and quarterback Rhett Bomar were dismissed by Oklahoma in August 2006 after breaking NCAA rules by taking money for work that they didn't perform at a Norman, Okla., car dealership. NCAA sanctions included forcing the Sooners to give up their eight wins in 2005, but an appeals committee restored them.
Quinn transferred to Montana and also encountered troubles there. He was arrested in Missoula in July 2007 and in May 2008 on charges of drunken driving.
"J.D. is a changed man the past 12 months," Foster said. "He has seen his stock value fall and realized that he's his own worst enemy. He has gone to AA meetings and realized his problem and been humbled."
Foster said 20 NFL teams told him that if not for the off-the-field issues, they had the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Quinn projected as a draft pick, some as high as the third round.
Quinn played mostly center last year for Montana, which reached the Football Championship Subdivision title game, in which it lost to Richmond. Quinn played guard at Montana in 2007 and as a freshman for Oklahoma in 2005.
