Undrafted OL Quinn joins Dolphins after tumultuous college career

Published: May 11, 2009 at 02:11 PM

MIAMI -- Undrafted offensive lineman J.D. Quinn, whose brief career at Oklahoma led to NCAA sanctions, has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins.

"Fortunately, Miami is willing to give him a second chance," his agent, Cameron Foster, said Saturday.

Quinn took part in the rookie camp last weekend, and the Dolphins officially announced the signing Monday.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Quinn and quarterback Rhett Bomar were dismissed by Oklahoma in August 2006 after breaking NCAA rules by taking money for work that they didn't perform at a Norman, Okla., car dealership. NCAA sanctions included forcing the Sooners to give up their eight wins in 2005, but an appeals committee restored them.

Quinn transferred to Montana and also encountered troubles there. He was arrested in Missoula in July 2007 and in May 2008 on charges of drunken driving.

"J.D. is a changed man the past 12 months," Foster said. "He has seen his stock value fall and realized that he's his own worst enemy. He has gone to AA meetings and realized his problem and been humbled."

Foster said 20 NFL teams told him that if not for the off-the-field issues, they had the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Quinn projected as a draft pick, some as high as the third round.

Quinn played mostly center last year for Montana, which reached the Football Championship Subdivision title game, in which it lost to Richmond. Quinn played guard at Montana in 2007 and as a freshman for Oklahoma in 2005.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'ahead of schedule,' plans to 'be there on the first snap of 2021'

Joe Burrow believes he's ahead of schedule in his return from a season-ending knee injury and intends on returning for Cincinnati's 2021 season opener. 
news

Saints coach Sean Payton of post-Drew Brees era: 'Approach is still the same'

Though it's clear the franchise will be altered immensely with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats, Saints head coach Sean Payton -- speaking to reporters Tuesday at the TPC Louisiana -- painted a picture of things remaining the same.
news

Adrian Peterson remains steadfast in his desire to continue playing: 'I'm looking for a contender'

Adrian Peterson is still a free agent and his goal remains unchanged.

The future Hall of Fame RB wants to play for a team that can win a ring.
news

NFL players, community react to Derek Chauvin's murder conviction in death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW