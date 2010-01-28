Underwood to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIV

A four-time Grammy Award winner, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the 2009 Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, and three-time CMA and ACM Female Vocalist winner, Underwood has amassed more than 11 million in U.S. album sales since her debut CD in 2005, more than any other American Idol winner. Along the way, she has consistently broken new ground and became the first country artist in history to achieve 11 consecutive No. 1 singles. Underwood's North American 2010 headline tour, "Play On Tour," will launch in March.