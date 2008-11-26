Understudies become stars in Giants' off-Broadway hit

But New York's reserves did not let that happen. They not only filled in, but excelled far beyond anyone's expectations. Substituting for Jacobs, Derrick Ward scored a touchdown and made several key runs late in the game to sustain Giants scoring drives. The Giants' starting fullback also took on some of Jacobs' responsibilities in the passing game. Madison Hedgecock's name sounds like the admissions committee chairman of a blueblood country club, but the 6-3, 266-pound dynamo more resembles the bouncer at a roadhouse blues joint. Last Sunday, he was neither, playing instead the unlikely role of go-to receiver.