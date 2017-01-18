Understanding the RB revival of the 2016 fantasy season

Despite what was a forgettable season at the top of the position, a total of 49 wide receivers still scored 100-plus fantasy points in 2016. That's the most in NFL history. There were also 41 different wideouts who saw 100-plus targets, which is tied for the most in a single season since targets were tracked in 1992. The NFL is still a passing league, and that's not going to change. So while runners ruled the roost in 2016, don't expect the tide to turn completely back to backs. Wide receivers, even after what was a disastrous season, will have just as much value as their brothers in the backfield.