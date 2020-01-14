Around the NFL

Underdog Titans have fans believing in SB possibilities

Published: Jan 14, 2020 at 12:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The upstart Tennessee Titans haven't just turned the heads of nationwide fans after knocking off the third-seeded New England Patriots and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weekends. Apparently, the locals have been more geeked out to accept that a Titans run to glory could actually happen.

"The city woke up," cornerback Logan Ryan said Monday, via The Tennessean. "They're believing in us, and we feel the energy, and we want to keep it rolling."

The Titans have been rolling thanks in large part to running back Derrick Henry, the biggest bully in a league of bullies. The steamroller has averaged 188.5 rushing yards per game, the most in a single postseason in the Super Bowl era (minimum two games).

With Henry churning, the Titans offer opponents something they aren't necessarily built for in 2019: Stopping a ground attack that can lean and lean and lean until you break. Mike Vrabel's defense has been up to the task at every turn, and his team has made zero mistakes in the first two playoff games, executing to near-flawless levels.

Perhaps the win in Foxboro was predicted by some after the Patriots struggled down the stretch. Next to no one, however, saw Saturday's upset in Baltimore coming. And even those who might have predicted a Titans victory surely didn't think a blowout would ensue.

The way the Titans have commandeered their side of the AFC playoff bracket has Tennessee thinking bigger than simply being a cute January story.

"This city deserves it," safety Kevin Byard said. "This city deserves a team that can compete for an AFC championship, and we have to go out there and deliver."

Tennessee is seeking to become the third team since the NFL changed playoff formats in 1990 to beat the top three seeds in their respective conferences in a single postseason. The first two -- the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers and 2010 Green Bay Packers -- won the Super Bowl.

Knock off Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and any Tennesseans unsure whether to buy in will fall for the Cinderella darlings.

"I guarantee if we win on Sunday we'll see a lot more fans here greeting us when we get back from Kansas City," Byard said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Goodell made his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh rules out Lamar Jackson (knee) vs. Bengals, hopes for QB's return in playoffs

While QB Lamar Jackson (knee) won't play in the regular-season finale on Sunday vs. the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh remains optimistic for his return in the playoffs.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said he expects Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots to be a "celebration of life." Safety Damar Hamlin addressed the team Friday for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

news

NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site.

news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski declines to say whether Jadeveon Clowney will play Sunday vs. Steelers

After Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday following comments made about the team, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to tell reporters if the veteran DE will play in the season finale.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills announce Damar Hamlin had breathing tube removed overnight, 'continues to progress remarkably'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced on Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

news

Dak Prescott not focused on Cowboys' playoff seeding scenarios: 'We've got to win'

The Cowboys currently sit as the No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's game and could climb as high as the No. 1 spot if everything fell their way in Week 18. Dak Prescott isn't fretting about the possible seeding scenarios heading into the weekend.

news

Jadeveon Clowney: 'Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back' with Browns next season

Jadeveon Clowney anticipates Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh being his final game with the Browns. Closing the book on his second season in Cleveland, the pass rusher said he wants to go where he's valued.

news

Ravens OC Greg Roman not counting Lamar Jackson out for playoffs: 'I would bet on him'

Even though Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced in more than a month since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said 'I would bet on him' to be able to return for the playoffs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE