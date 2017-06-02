Under-the-radar X-factors for the 2017 NFL season

After using their entire draft to bolster the defense and O-line, Baltimore's biggest questions hover around the skill-position groups. The backfield lacks an unquestioned workhorse, and the receiving corps is filled with underwhelming names beyond Mike Wallace and Perriman. It's the latter who must step up after two grueling seasons. The former first-rounder's rookie campaign was swept away by injury, while his sophomore outing was leveled by multiple personal tragedies. According to teammate Dennis Pitta, though, Perriman has been "making big plays everywhere, catching everything thrown his way" this offseason. That had better translate into September, or Baltimore's passing game will hold this team back.