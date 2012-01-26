UNDATED: Add Super Bowl History

At Tempe, Ariz.-76,347
Dallas 10 3 7 7-27
Pittsburgh 0 7 0 10-17
The Cowboys won their third Super Bowl in four seasons behind the heroics of cornerback Larry Brown.
When it was 13-7 midway through the third quarter, Brown grabbed an errant pass by Neil O'Donnell, who was high and outside most of the day, and returned it 44 yards. That set up a 1-yard TD run by Emmitt Smith.
After Pittsburgh closed to within 20-17 with the help of an onside kick that clearly surprised the Cowboys, Brown came through again. With four minutes left and Pittsburgh threatening, Brown grabbed another pass and took it back 33 yards to set up a 4-yard TD run by Smith.
The Cowboys scored on their first three possessions, including two field goals by Chris Boniol, for a 13-0 lead. O'Donnell hit Yancey Thigpen with a 6-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in the half.
At Miami-74,107
San Diego 7 3 8 8-26
San Francisco 14 14 14 7-49
Steve Young threw for a record six touchdown passes, and the 49ers became the first team to win five Super Bowls. Young, the game's MVP, completed 24 of 36 passes for 325 yards.
The 49ers scored their first touchdown 1:24 into the game, on a 44-yard pass from Young to Jerry Rice. Ricky Watters followed with a 51-yard touchdown reception to give San Francisco a 14-0 lead with 10:05 still to play in the first quarter.
Rice and Watters each tied the Super Bowl record with three touchdowns apiece. Rice also established career records for receptions, yards, and touchdowns in a Super Bowl. The 75 points scored in the game also set a record.
At Atlanta-72,817
Dallas 6 0 14 10-30
Buffalo 3 10 0 0-13
Emmitt Smith rushed for 132 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to their second straight NFL title and give the Bills a record four consecutive Super Bowl losses.
The Bills built a 13-6 halftime lead on Thurman Thomas' 4-yard run and two field goals by Steve Christie, including a record 54-yarder.
One minute into the second half, Thomas was stripped by Dallas defensive tackle Leon Lett. Safety James Washington recovered the fumble and ran 46 yards for the tying touchdown.
At Pasadena, Calif.-98,374
Buffalo 7 3 7 0-17
Dallas 14 14 3 21-52
Troy Aikman threw four touchdown passes and Emmitt Smith rushed for 108 yards, and the Cowboys converted nine turnovers into 35 points.
Dallas won its third Super Bowl in a record six appearances and the Buffalo lost its third straight, also a record.
Buffalo scored first on 2-yard run by Thurman Thomas. Dallas came back when James Washington intercepted a Jim Kelly pass and returned it to the Bills' 47. Aikman hit Jay Novacek with 23-yard touchdown pass. On the next play from scrimmage, Kelly was sacked by Charles Haley and fumbled at the 2-yard line. Jimmie Jones recovered the fumble and scored.
Dallas put the game out of reach by scoring three times in a 2:33 span of the fourth quarter. The Cowboys recovered five fumbles and intercepted four passes.
Aikman, who completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards, was named MVP.
At Minneapolis-63,130
Washington 0 17 14 6-37
Buffalo 0 0 10 14-24
Mark Rypien, the game's most valuable player, passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Redskins to their third Super Bowl title.
Sixteen seconds into the second half, Kurt Gouveia intercepted Buffalo quarterback Jim Kelly's pass and returned it 23 yards to the Bills' 2-yard line. One play later, Gerald Riggs scored his second touchdown of the game to make it 24-0.
Kelly, forced to bring Buffalo back, completed 28 of a record 58 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted four times. AFC rushing champion Thurman Thomas was held to 13 yards on 10 carries and 27 yards on four receptions.
Redskin receivers Gary Clark had seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown and Art Monk added seven catches for 113 yards.
At Tampa, Fla.-73,813
Buffalo 3 9 0 7-19
The New York Giants survived the closest Super Bowl ever when Scott Norwood's 47-yard field goal attempt went wide right with 8 seconds left in the game.
The Giants won their second Super Bowl in five years with a ball-control offense as they had possession for 40:33, a Super Bowl record. Fourteen of New York's 73 plays came on its initial drive of the third quarter that covered 75 yards and a Super Bowl record 9:39 before running back Ottis Anderson scored on one-yard run. Anderson's touchdown gave the Giants a 17-12 lead.
Thurman Thomas opened the fourth quarter with a 31-yard touchdown run to put Buffalo ahead 19-17. Matt Bahr put the Giants ahead with a 21-yard field at 7:40 of the fourth quarter.
Giants qurterback Jeff Hostetler completed 20 of 32 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown. Anderson rushed 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown to capture the Most Valuable Player award.
At New Orleans-72,919
San Francisco 13 14 14 14-55
Denver 3 0 7 3-10
The San Francisco 49ers routed the Denver Broncos 55-10 in the most lopsided Super Bowl victory ever.
The 49ers' became the first repeat NFL champion in a decade and tied the Pittsburgh Steelers as a pinnacle of Super Bowl perfection with four wins in four tries. The Broncos, on the other hand, lost their fourth Super Bowl.
San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana had record five touchdown passes, three to Jerry Rice, and also set a record with 13 straight pass completions. Montana completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and Rice caught seven passes for 148 yards.
Montana also set five Super Bowl career records, including his third Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award and San Francisco's point total was the most ever.
At Miami-75,129
Cincinnati 0 3 10 3-16
San Francisco 3 0 3 14-20
San Francisco captured its third Super Bowl of the 1980s and became the first NFC team to win three Super Bowls. The 49ers outgained the Bengals 454 to 229, but found themselves trailing late in the game. Jim Breech's 40-yard field goal, with 3:20 remaining in the game, gave Cincinnati a 16-13 lead.
San Francisco started the winning drive at their own 8-yard line. On the 11th play of the drive Joe Montana hit John Taylor with a 10-yard pass for the winning touchdown with 34 seconds remaining.
At halftime, the score was 3-3, the first time in Super Bowl history that the game was tied at intermission. Both teams exchanged field goals and Stanford Jennings' 93-yard kickoff return gave the Bengals a 13-6 lead with 4 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The 49ers came back with an 85-yard drive in four plays, concluding with Montana's 14-yard pass to Jerry Rice. Rice was named the most valuable player after catching 11 passes for a record 215 yards. Montana completed 23 of 36 passes for a record 357 yards.
At San Diego-73,302
Washington 0 35 0 7-42
Denver 10 0 0 0-10
The Washington Redskins, with the greatest quarter in NFL playoff history, scored 35 points in the second quarter to overcome a 10-0 deficit and win its second NFL championship.
John Elway threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Nattiel on the Broncos' first play from scrimmage and Rich Karlis kicked a 24-yard field goal on the next possession to take a 10-0 lead.
The Redskins scored five touchdowns on consecutive possessions in the second quarter, four on passes by MVP Doug Williams who set a record with 340 yards passing in the game. Washington scored the five touchdowns in 18 plays with a total time of possession of only 5:47.
Tim Smith, a rookie who gained 126 yards for the entire season, rushed for a record 204 yards. Ricky Sanders caught nine passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, breaking one record and tying another.
At Pasadena, Calif.-101,063
Denver 10 0 0 10-20
Phil Simms led the New York Giants to a 30-point second half to beat the Denver Broncos, winning their first Super Bowl and first NFL championship in 30 years.
Simms completed 22 of 25 for 268 yards, including three touchdown passes, and was unanimously voted the Most Valuable Player. He also set a Super Bowl record with 10 straight completions during New York's second-half tear. His 88 percent completion rate was an NFL playoff record.
New York started the second-half with three plays for 9 yards, and the Giants' punting team ran onto the field to punt from its own 46. Suddenly, the Giants shifted out of punt formation, and Jeff Rutledge, the second-string quarterback, came up behind the center took the snap and snuck for 1 yard and a first down. Six plays later, Simms hit tight end Mark Bavaro for 13 yards, the Giants led 16-10 and the rout was on.
