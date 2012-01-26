UNDATED: Add Super Bowl History

The Steelers got another break at the start of the second half when Viking Bill Brown muffed the kickoff and Pittsburgh's Marv Kellum recovered on the Vikings 30. Four plays later, Franco Harris scored from 12 yards out and Pittsburgh led 9-0. Minnesota narrowed the margin to three points at 4:27 of the fourth quarter when Matt Blair blocked Bobby Walden's punt and Terry Brown recovered in the endzone. But the Steelers came right back on a 66-yard march culminating in a four-yard pass from Terry Bradshaw to Larry Brown.