Uncrustables, weigh-ins and H2O: How NFL's offensive, defensive linemen manage their weight

Eason said he got chills when he read my text asking if I could talk with him for a story regarding weight. He retired as a player a decade ago. He's been a coach ever since. But this is the topic that still hits him hard today.

As Eason explained after Clemson's practice one August weekday evening, he's gained 70-75 pounds since his playing days. He played at 300 pounds and has gotten as high as 386 pounds. He's now on blood-pressure medication and has a CPAP machine to manage his sleep apnea.

"Weight is one of the most difficult things I've dealt with in my life. Sitting in front of a computer now talking to you, I have a Coca-Cola. It probably won't be my last one," Eason said. "I don't do drugs. I don't drink alcohol. But I love food. I'm an emotional eater."

Eason isn't alone among former NFL players and coaches who see their weight rise dramatically. But for him, this journey is very personal. Eason has lost his mom, grandma and former college roommate in recent years. The time demands of coaching have limited his exercise opportunities, and frankly, he admits he eats out of boredom often when watching film in his office.

"Food is an addiction, just as much as a street drug. I was raised in South Georgia, raised to love food -- sweet tea, fried chicken, collard greens," Eason said. "I wish I was more disciplined with my diet."

Eason said he thought he turned a corner in his weight journey a few years ago, when he decided to go vegan after watching a documentary called The Game Changers, about athletes who adopted a plant-based diet, featuring one of his former players, nine-year Tennessee Titans edge rusher Derrick Morgan. Eason said he got down to 285 pounds, lower than his playing weight, after going vegan. But in 2021, Eason went from Cincinnati, Ohio, where he worked with the Bengals' defensive line, to Auburn, Alabama, where he coached the Tigers' defensive line. His dietary discipline waned, and his weight rose again.

"Moving back down South, the food got me again. What I can do now as a coach is prevent my guys from going to the place that I went through weekly. Physically. Mentally. Post-career," Eason said. "I tell them to make sure you get plenty of rest, water and nutrition. Use me as an example, so you can be better."

Black, who has been with the Jaguars since 2016, said she tells her players she is available as a nutrition resource even in retirement. She estimates most of Jacksonville's offensive linemen are trying to keep weight on. In her experience, retired O-linemen can quickly drop to 285 pounds, but getting to 265 pounds is a little harder.

"But there are some guys -- usually I know them before they retire -- who unfortunately blow up," Black said. "They're often the ones that love Southern food. You try to help them realize, once you stop burning calories daily, they stick to you."