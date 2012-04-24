Uncharted territory: Lions have lowest draft pick in 20 years

The Lions are in unfamiliar territory, drafting toward the end of the first round, after winning enough games to earn their first playoff appearance since the 1999 season. They have one glaring void, at cornerback, after losing Eric Wright in free agency. Every other starter from a team that went 10-6 and lost in an NFC wild-card game is back, but Mayhew insisted the team will take the top player on its draft board in the first round unless he's a quarterback.