Uncharacteristic play suggests something's not right with Rivers

But I just have a hunch that something might be troubling Rivers to the point where it's not bad enough for him to miss practice, or a game, but perhaps enough to intensify and impact him through the course of a contest as the hits and passing attempts magnify. Maybe I'm just looking to make excuses for a player I thought would flirt with a historically epic passing year, but when you have been as great and accurate as Rivers has been for this long, it's hard to think he's suddenly lost it for an extended period of time.