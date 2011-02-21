Uncertainty about Tebow leaves Broncos with draft dilemma

After ranking 32nd in overall defense, 31st against the run and 25th vs. the pass, Denver is switching back to a 4-3 scheme. In reality, the Broncos played that package in almost half of their games. Their best pass rusher, Elvis Dumervil, missed all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle. He will move from linebacker to end, but the Broncos will still be looking to enhance their defensive front.