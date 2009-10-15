Uncapped 2010 could make things worse for already bad teams

Packers outside linebacker Aaron Kampman: Moving from defensive end in the shift from a four-man front to a 3-4, Kampman has just one sack in four games. This time last season he had four. He finished 2008 with 9.5 sacks. Kampman and Green Bay face Detroit, which has allowed 17 sacks. If the Packers get a sizable lead and Detroit has to throw to stay in it, it will be interesting to see if Kampman finally breaks through or if his responsibilities in this defense continue to adversely affect his pass-rushing numbers, which have been among the best in the NFL the past three seasons.