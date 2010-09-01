Umps moving back to old positions at end of preseason finales

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL will move umpires back to their old spots during the final five minutes of Thursday night's preseason games.

Previously, the umpires were in the old spot for just the final two minutes of each half.

NFL spokesman Corry Rush confirmed the adjustment Wednesday.

League officials decided to move umpires from the old spot, in the middle of the defense, to behind the deepest running back for safety reasons. But Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning complained about the switch after being called twice for illegal snaps when the umpire couldn't get into position quickly enough during a game last week at Green Bay.

The NFL will again re-evaluate the new policy after this week's preseason finales. The change could become permanent when the regular season starts.

