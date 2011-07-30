Umenyiora's holdout lasts one day, but unhappiness still there

"I think he realizes this is a business, and he's doing what's best for him. You can't blame him for that," Tuck said. "A lot of people have different opinions on how to handle the situation. You might not see eye-to-eye with how he handled it. He has to do what's best for him. That's all I tell him to do. My biggest concern is that he doesn't do something that's going to hurt Osi."