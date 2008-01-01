Umenyiora needs to get pressure on Garcia

To be successful against the Giants, Tampa Bay has to block their front four -- and Umenyiora is their best player. Garcia has to move around and make some plays outside the pocket. Umenyiora has 13 sacks for the season and is an outstanding pass rusher, and he is also very good against the run. The question is: Did the Giants play so hard against the Patriots on Saturday night that they will have a hard time getting that same intensity here against a rested Tampa Bay team?