Umenyiora frustrated after Giants' effort, questions future with team

Published: Dec 27, 2009 at 12:38 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- An incredulous Osi Umenyiora expressed his frustration after the New York Giants' dismal performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and wondered whether he had played his last game with the team.

"I couldn't really explain what I'm feeling right now, disappointment is an understatement, in everything, the way everything has played out this year has been absolute nonsense, very disappointed, disheartened, discouraged, whatever you want to call it," Umenyiora said after the Giants' 41-9 loss to the Panthers.

"I feel all those emotions," the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end said. "On a day like this, for us to come out and perform like that is unbelievable to me. I don't even know what else to say."

Umenyiora, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, lost his starting job to Mathias Kiwanuka earlier this month. He said he played about five plays on Sunday in a loss that left the Giants (8-7) needing a ton of help to make the playoffs.

"I don't know, I don't know what happened," Umenyiora said. "I thought I was the problem. It's an unbelievable situation, man. Last game at Giants Stadium, probably as a Giant, just the way everything has unfolded has been unbelievable. I never would have dreamt this in a million years, but it is what it is, we live and we learn."

When pressed about the game and his future, a watery-eyed Umenyiora cut off the interview.

"I'm about to say something that would get me really messed up, so I'm just going to leave now," he said. "You guys have a good day."

Umenyiora did not have a tackle in the game.

