Ultimately, Jets' Ryan gets best of Bolts' Turner in coaches' feud

Published: Oct 23, 2011 at 07:27 PM

Every Sunday night, Around The League takes a closer look at four of the day's most interesting games. We call it The Filthy Four ... mostly for alliteration purposes.

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Jets' 27-21 win over the Chargers on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Last laugh belongs to Rex, after all

It was surprising when Norv Turner stepped out of character this week and took a shot at Rex Ryanin response to Ryan's comments that he'd have won a couple Super Bowls by now had he been hired over Turner as the Chargers' head coach. However, it wasn't all that surprising that Turner resembled his usual self Sunday -- which is to say he failed to deliver in a big game, as the Jets rallied for a 27-21 win over the Chargers. If you're keeping score at home, that's Rex 2, Norv 0, in head-to-head matchups now. Forgive us for saying this, San Diego fans, but that's the kind of thing that actually validates Ryan's boneheaded comments that began the feud. The guy went home Sunday night, probably had himself a nice meal, got (or gave) a foot massage, and as he reflected on the game, probably thought about how he could still win a Super Bowl with the current Chargers' roster. Look, Rex doesn't shut up even when he fails to back up his trash talk. Imagine how great he must feel having the last laugh as he rides off into the sunset of his bye week. Annoying, isn't it?

Best. Day. Ever. for Cowboys rookie

Is it great to be DeMarco Murray, or is it great to be DeMarco Murray? Seriously, no NFL player likely slept better Sunday night than the Cowboys' rookie running back. The kid busted out in the biggest way possible during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Rams, rushing for a franchise-record 253 yards and a touchdown. And as if that wasn't cool enough, Murray received a couple personal shout outs on Twitter from Cowboys Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith ("congrats to @DeMarcoMurray AWESOME job ...we needed this") and Tony Dorsett ("D.Murray congratulations on your performance today for the Cowboys"). Honestly, is there a better way of knowing you've arrived in the NFL? If there is, we'd like to hear about it.

Still think the Lions are for real?

Who's still on the Lions' bandwagon after Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Falcons? From 5-0 to 5-2 after losing two straight home games, you've got to wonder if Detroit is still among the NFL's elite teams or if they've maybe come back down to Earth. There might be room for some panic in Motown for a few reasons: A) How serious is Matthew Stafford's leg injury he suffered Sunday? B) The alleged conduct of Ndamukong Suh and Cliff Avril, and what that might suggest about the team's attitude; C) The offense's inability to effectively run the ball; and D) The defense's inability to stop the run. We'd say it's not quite a crisis yet, but it might be getting close. On the bright side, though, Jim Schwartz's postgame handshake with Mike Smith this week went much better than last week's with Jim Harbaugh. So at least there's that.

Just how great is Gonzalez?

Let's go beyond the fact that Tony Gonzalez is widely regarded as the greatest tight end to ever play the game. With all due respect to the likes of Hall of Fame receivers Lance Alworth, Don Hutson, Michael Irvin and Steve Largent, don't you think it's time to legitimately consider Gonzalez as potentially the greatest pass-catcher of all time next to Jerry Rice? Consider: Gonzalez's latest career milestone was achieved Sunday, when he caught five passes for 62 yards in the Falcons' 23-16 win over the Lions, giving him 1,104 career receptions to trail only Rice in NFL history (by 445, mind you). He's ninth all-time in receiving touchdowns (92) and has a decent shot at moving into the top 10 in career receiving yards before this season ends. So the numbers are obviously there, but numbers alone don't tell the story of Gonzalez. It's his legacy that puts him over the top. When you think about it, Gonzalez is responsible for the emergence of today's pass-catching tight end. There have never been so many in the league. And without Gonzalez's emergence as a rookie in 1997, there might not be Antonio Gates or Jermichael Finley or Jimmy Graham. Revolutionary figures are hard to come by. Gonzalez changed the game for good -- and for the better.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New COVID-19 protocols to feature targeted testing of fully vaccinated players, staff

In response to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the new Omicron variant of the virus, the NFL and NFLPA announced on Saturday the implementation of enhanced COVID protocols that includes changes to the testing cadence for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Panthers placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Vikings list WR Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable for 'MNF' game vs. Bears

Monday night's inner-division matchup against the Bears could mark the return of a key offensive weapon for the Vikings.
news

Washington registers zero new positive COVID tests, activate four players from reserve list

After a tumultuous week involving multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its players, the Washington Football Team is slowly turning the corner.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW