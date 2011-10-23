Ultimately, Jets' Ryan gets best of Bolts' Turner in coaches' feud

Let's go beyond the fact that Tony Gonzalez is widely regarded as the greatest tight end to ever play the game. With all due respect to the likes of Hall of Fame receivers Lance Alworth, Don Hutson, Michael Irvin and Steve Largent, don't you think it's time to legitimately consider Gonzalez as potentially the greatest pass-catcher of all time next to Jerry Rice? Consider: Gonzalez's latest career milestone was achieved Sunday, when he caught five passes for 62 yards in the Falcons' 23-16 win over the Lions, giving him 1,104 career receptions to trail only Rice in NFL history (by 445, mind you). He's ninth all-time in receiving touchdowns (92) and has a decent shot at moving into the top 10 in career receiving yards before this season ends. So the numbers are obviously there, but numbers alone don't tell the story of Gonzalez. It's his legacy that puts him over the top. When you think about it, Gonzalez is responsible for the emergence of today's pass-catching tight end. There have never been so many in the league. And without Gonzalez's emergence as a rookie in 1997, there might not be Antonio Gates or Jermichael Finley or Jimmy Graham. Revolutionary figures are hard to come by. Gonzalez changed the game for good -- and for the better.