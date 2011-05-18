Ultimate fantasy team includes Rodgers, Peterson, Gates

M.F.: I see no point in taking a quarterback in the earlier rounds when there are so many good options out there. The NFL is a passing league, so more field generals are scoring more fantasy points than ever. In 2010, 11 scored 230-plus fantasy points. Josh Freeman, a late-round selection, scored 10.76 fewer fantasy points than superstar Drew Brees. Based on the numbers from his 12 starts, Ben Roethlisberger would have outscored Brees. And let's not forget Tony Romo, who was on pace to score more points than Tom Brady based on the stats he compiled in his first five starts. The quarterback position will be even deeper this season too, as Matthew Stafford, Sam Bradford and Tim Tebow could all develop into legitimate fantasy starters. When you couple the depth at quarterback with the lack of true featured running backs and elite wide receivers, I don't see any reason to rush to take a field general. The flow of the draft will determine the ultimate course of action, but I would have no problem with having Roethlisberger and Stafford as my top options.