Ultimate Audio: Giants-Cowboys

Published: Nov 06, 2008 at 09:27 AM

Through the years, NFL Films has cemented its reputation for capturing NFL games in stunning visual fashion. Now the next step: Ultimate Audio.

Using a camera equipped with a special microphone, NFL Films captured not only the sights of the Giants' 35-14 win over the Cowboys, but also the sounds. The result is a unique, surround-sound experience that brings fans as close to the stadium floor as possible without a sideline pass.

To best experience what we call Ultimate Audio, be sure to plug in a set of headphones. You won't believe your ears.

* Video: Ultimate audio, Cowboys at Giants*

More Ultimate Audio:

* Video: Ultimate audio, Redskins at Giants*

