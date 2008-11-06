Ultimate Audio: Giants-Cowboys

Through the years, NFL Films has cemented its reputation for capturing NFL games in stunning visual fashion. Now the next step: Ultimate Audio.
Using a camera equipped with a special microphone, NFL Films captured not only the sights of the Giants' 35-14 win over the Cowboys, but also the sounds. The result is a unique, surround-sound experience that brings fans as close to the stadium floor as possible without a sideline pass.
To best experience what we call Ultimate Audio, be sure to plug in a set of headphones. You won't believe your ears.
