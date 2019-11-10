UK fan aiming to break Guinness world record

"I've got an official Guinness World Record form that someone who works for each team has to fill out," explains Jacob. "The form confirms my attendance and that I was there for the entire game and they have to give their contact details in case Guinness World Record want to get in touch with them. I've got a GPS tracker that I must have on at every game day so that they can see I was there. I have to do a video for every first play and every final play with myself in the video both times. The main reason I'm doing it is for the experience and not the record so I'm not going to cheat. There are probably easier ones I could do if I was going to! However, there has been some games when by the final play I'm almost the only one left in the stadium. When the Patriots beat the Dolphins 43-0 there was not many people left on that final play. After the final game I'll submit all my evidence and I think it takes 12 weeks for them to review it. You can pay a fee and they do it within a week, but I probably won't have the money to afford that by then! It will be a very long 12 weeks wait if I can't. When I get to the end, I'll know I will have done it, it's just whether they believe me!"