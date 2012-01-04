UF's Rainey, Howard join Auburn's Mosley, Harris at Senior Bowl

Published: Jan 04, 2012 at 03:19 PM

Four more Southeastern Conference stars have been added to the rosters for the Jan. 28 Senior Bowl.

The game, a showcase for some of the top players entering the upcoming NFL Draft, takes place in Mobile, Ala., and will be aired live on NFL Network.

Florida running back Chris Rainey and defensive tackle Jaye Howard have accepted invitations to the game, it was announced Wednesday. Rainey had six blocked punts in his career, tops in SEC history. He also rushed for 861 yards and added 381 receiving yards. Howard had 65 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season.

Auburn offensive tackle Brandon Mosley and long snapper Josh Harris also accepted invitations to play in the game. The 6-6, 305-pound Mosley was a second-team All-SEC selection this season. Harris is considered one of the better long snappers in the nation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Jordan Love believes 'the sky's the limit' for Green Bay's offense heading into 2023 season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love says "the sky's the limit" for Green Bay's offense heading into the 2023 season.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach feels 'good' about contract negotiations with Chris Jones: 'A lot of time before camp'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he feels "good" about the ongoing contract negotiations with DL Chris Jones, who skipped mandatory minicamp this past week seeking a new deal.

news

Cameron Jordan credits father's work ethic as key component to his own iron man-like quality

Saints DE Cameron Jordan reflects on the work ethic instilled in him by his father Steve Jordan, which is an attribute that's helped forged one of the more admirable NFL careers of today.

news

NFL players, teams celebrate Father's Day

From the Mannings to the Belichicks to the Porters and so many more, fathers have bonded with their children over the NFL on the field, the sidelines and in homes across the nation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More