UF's Rainey, Howard join Auburn's Mosley, Harris at Senior Bowl

The game, a showcase for some of the top players entering the upcoming NFL Draft, takes place in Mobile, Ala., and will be aired live on NFL Network.
Florida running back Chris Rainey and defensive tackle Jaye Howard have accepted invitations to the game, it was announced Wednesday. Rainey had six blocked punts in his career, tops in SEC history. He also rushed for 861 yards and added 381 receiving yards. Howard had 65 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season.
Auburn offensive tackle Brandon Mosley and long snapper Josh Harris also accepted invitations to play in the game. The 6-6, 305-pound Mosley was a second-team All-SEC selection this season. Harris is considered one of the better long snappers in the nation.