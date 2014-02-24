UCLA player spurs L.A. Times to examine women's concussions

Published: Feb 24, 2014 at 06:20 AM

The Los Angeles Times looked at how head injuries are sidelining women in sports as a recent study says women who play certain sports are more likely to suffer concussions than their male counterparts.

The Times report focused on UCLA basketball player Lauren Holiday, who has suffered six head injuries, sustaining the last one in December in a game against rival USC.

The report outlined how UCLA deals with concussions, from baseline testing to post-concussion symptoms.

The issue also is a problem in women's soccer, where former youth national team member and Northwestern University's Anna Cassell had to retire because of head injuries. Holiday, meanwhile, has yet to retire and is helping the UCLA coaching staff. She declined to talk about her future, only her present.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline

With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, Maurice Jones-Drew highlights four teams that should make a move for a running back, including three squads at the top of their respective divisions.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes back in the No. 1 spot; Daniel Jones climbing toward top 10

Heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, there's a change at the very top of Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones soars to great heights as Aaron Rodgers plummets to new lows. See the full pecking order, 1-32.

news

Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett says Russell Wilson (hamstring) trending toward playing vs. Jaguars

Russell Wilson's injury-related absence might come to an end rather quickly. Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Denver's Wednesday practice in London, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters.

news

Digging into the Colts' and Rams' 1972 franchise swap: 'The greatest, biggest trade in the history of sports'

Fifty years ago, the owners of the Colts and Rams pulled off a transaction unlike any other: a complete franchise swap. Judy Battista digs into a bizarre chapter in NFL history that shifted the fates of both teams in far-reaching ways.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE