UCLA player spurs L.A. Times to examine women's concussions

The Los Angeles Times looked at how head injuries are sidelining women in sports as a recent study says women who play certain sports are more likely to suffer concussions than their male counterparts.
The Times report focused on UCLA basketball player Lauren Holiday, who has suffered six head injuries, sustaining the last one in December in a game against rival USC.
The report outlined how UCLA deals with concussions, from baseline testing to post-concussion symptoms.
The issue also is a problem in women's soccer, where former youth national team member and Northwestern University's Anna Cassell had to retire because of head injuries. Holiday, meanwhile, has yet to retire and is helping the UCLA coaching staff. She declined to talk about her future, only her present.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor