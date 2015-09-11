Tyrone Crawford, Cowboys working on long-term deal

The team's front office is working aggressively to sign Crawford to a long-term contract, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources close to the situation. The hope is that the deal will be finalized by Sunday, Rapoport added.
Crawford, 25, was one of Dallas' standouts last season, finishing with 29 quarterback hurries and 12 QB hits after moving from defensive end to under tackle in Rod Marinelli's defense.
The 81st overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft recently placed 15th in Around The NFL's "Making the Leap" rankings, which highlight players on the verge of a breakout season.
After watching Crawford dominate interior offensive linemen last year, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared the former Boise State star to a poor man's Ndamukong Suh.
With talented young edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory joining Crawford and Greg Hardy, the Cowboys have the nucleus of a dominant defensive line.