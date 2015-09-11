Around the NFL

Tyrone Crawford, Cowboys working on long-term deal

Published: Sep 11, 2015 at 06:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys plan to reward defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford for a successful 2014 season.

The team's front office is working aggressively to sign Crawford to a long-term contract, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources close to the situation. The hope is that the deal will be finalized by Sunday, Rapoport added.

Crawford, 25, was one of Dallas' standouts last season, finishing with 29 quarterback hurries and 12 QB hits after moving from defensive end to under tackle in Rod Marinelli's defense.

The 81st overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft recently placed 15th in Around The NFL's "Making the Leap" rankings, which highlight players on the verge of a breakout season.

After watching Crawford dominate interior offensive linemen last year, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared the former Boise State star to a poor man's Ndamukong Suh.

With talented young edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory joining Crawford and Greg Hardy, the Cowboys have the nucleus of a dominant defensive line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans RB D'Onta Foreman to start vs. Patriots

The AFC's No. 1 seed is without a bona fide RB1. So who will pick up the slack in the Tennessee backfield? On Sunday, it'll be fifth-year back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿.
news

Injury roundup: Packers' Aaron Jones a game-time decision vs. Rams

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, battling a knee injury, will be a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve

Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

Steelers CB Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December

A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while. The Titans placed their top wideout on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) to miss Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots

An-already thin Titans offense has lost another key piece entering Week 13.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for season with torn ACL 

The Bills will be without one of their best defensive players for the remainder of the 2021 season. CB ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving win over the Saints.
news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt, OT Jack Conklin expected to return from IR, play vs. Ravens

The Browns are receiving two significant reinforcements precisely when they need them most. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday he expects both RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and OT ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ (elbow) to be activated off IR and to play in Cleveland's Sunday night game against AFC North leader Baltimore.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 26

The Cowboys' offensive gameplan could be in for changes due to a notable injury to a significant player. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

No suspensions, but possible fines for altercations between Raiders-Cowboys

Dust-ups involving Cowboys DT ﻿Trysten Hill and CB Kelvin Joseph﻿ and Raiders S ﻿Roderic Teamer﻿ will not result in suspensions, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Micah Parsons breaks Cowboys' rookie sack record 

Although the Cowboys lost to the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, LB Micah Parsons continued his sensational rookie campaign with another standout performance that included a little history for good measure.
news

Saints' Erik McCoy on offensive struggles vs. Bills: 'It sucks ... we got our butts beat'

The Saints aren't used to struggling under Sean Payton, but Thursday's performance at home in the 31-6 loss to the Bills might have marked a new low for the Super Bowl-winning coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW