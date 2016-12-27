Around the NFL

Tyron Smith scare illustrates Garrett's tricky situation

Published: Dec 27, 2016 at 12:22 AM

Dallas' best news on Monday night had nothing to do with an emphatic win over the Detroit Lions.

It came from these three words uttered by left tackle Tyron Smith after the game: "I'm all right," which he told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after exiting the contest early with a right knee injury.

Smith got cut right at his already-injured knee while following a play downfield. He was subbed out for the team's swing tackle, Emmett Cleary.

While many have applauded head coach Jason Garrett for his handling of the situation, the moment Smith went down briefly illustrated his worst nightmare. As many have said leading up to these final two Cowboys games, Garrett is in a no-win situation. He is stuck perpetually behind one school of thought which says star players should not rest in order to maintain camaraderie and cohesion, and another which points out the NFL's 100 percent injury rate.

Smith will be fine and Dallas escaped without any major issues. Ezekiel Elliott got to carry the ball 12 times and he still gained 80 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. Darren McFadden came in for some of the dirty work.

Throughout the night, though, there were some cringe-worthy moments. An example: In the first half, quarterback Dak Prescott broke the pocket and tried to scramble for a first down before getting hit hard by Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead.

Love or hate the Dallas Cowboys, I think everyone is rooting for Sunday's meaningless game against the Philadelphia Eagles to go smoothly. This offense is the perfect compilation of established veterans and budding young superstars. I think we should be applauding Garrett for not packing them in bubble wrap for the remainder of the season even with the ever-present risks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL players join forces with top gaming creators for debut of 'Tuesday Night Gaming'

The NFL has teamed up with Enthusiast Gaming to launch a new esports series, "Tuesday Night Gaming," featuring NFL players of the past and present and the most prominent names in gaming.

news

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on controversial 4th-and-5 decision: 'We definitely should've gone for it'

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters he regrets his decision to kick a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation of Monday's dramatic loss the the Seahawks.

news

Colts waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following poor Week 1 performance

The Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

news

Cleveland unveils new 'Brownie the Elf' midfield logo for 2022 home-opener

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday revealed their midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 season: "Brownie the Elf".

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on placing T.J. Watt on IR: 'At some point we will do what's appropriate'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced T.J. Watt won't play against the Patriots in Week 2, but the long-term prognosis of his pectoral injury remains unclear.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play Thursday vs. Chiefs

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is unlikely to play on a short week this Thursday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot): 'I will be playing this weekend' vs. Patriots

It appears the Steelers avoided major injury to a key offensive cog. Running back Najee Harris (foot) said Tuesday that he expects to play this Sunday against the Patriots.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith expects to face 'best version' of Aaron Rodgers after Packers' Week 1 loss

The Chicago Bears are no strangers to great play from Aaron Rodgers, and linebacker Roquan Smith expects to see "the best version" of the Packers QB in Week 2.

news

Giants' Brian Daboll has 'confidence' in Kadarius Toney despite WR playing just seven snaps in Week 1

Giants WR Kadarius Toney played just seven snaps in Week 1, but coach Brian Daboll maintains the team has "confidence" in the former first-round pick.

news

Melvin Gordon on Broncos' red-zone woes: 'We definitely beat ourselves'

In Russell Wilson's first game in a Broncos jersey, Denver went 0-of-4 in the red zone including two fumbles at the 1-yard line in the season-opening defeat to Seattle.

news

Seahawks' Geno Smith shines in win over Russell Wilson-led Broncos: 'They wrote me off, I ain't write back though'

In his first game as Russell Wilson's replacement, Seahawks QB Geno Smith turned in one of the best performances of his career to earn Seattle a season-opening win.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE