Tyrod Taylor unlikely to be 100 percent by Sunday

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has consistently said that when Tyrod Taylor is 100 percent healthy, he'll remain the team's QB.

It might be an easier pitch to make knowing it's unlikely Taylor will be ready to play this week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on Good Morning Football that Taylor seems unlikely to play this week following complications from a painkiller that was administered to address a rib injury.

"For him to be 100 percent this Sunday is theoretically possible but does not seem likely, based on what I know about the situation," Rapoport noted.

Taylor was taken to the hospital and discharged Sunday. The veteran QB was on Friday's injury report with a rib injury but wasn't given a status as he fully intended to play with a flak jacket. The faulty injection, however, sidelined him for Week 2.

It could keep him out at least Week 3 as well, as the Chargers are likely to be cautious with the 31-year-old QB.

Justin Herbert looked very good in his debut despite finding out he was the starter moments before kickoff. Herbert displayed poise in the pocket, a strong arm, deft mobility inside and out of the pocket, and got through his progression well for a first start. There were a couple of rookie mistakes, but all in all, Herbert's first outing exemplified the high expectations coming out of Oregon.

Despite the rookie looking good, Lynn has stuck by his faith in Taylor as the starter. If Herbert plays and is even better in Week 3 against a winless Carolina Panthers team, it could make the coach's decision even more difficult down the line.