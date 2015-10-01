Tyrod Taylor's success could affect QB development across NFL

"You can see the accuracy, the poise in the pocket, the way he makes plays on the move now," Bills general manager Doug Whaley said. "When he came out of school, he was a 'run-read' guy who had to get on the edge to make plays. But with the broad difference between the college and pro game today, you're probably going to see more guys sitting for four or five years before they start. The higher a quarterback gets taken and has to play, the shorter the time he has to develop. If Tyrod had to play early, he might be out of the league by now."