Tyrod Taylor's agent: 31 other teams will be watching

"It's the Bills' prerogative to do what they want to do as it relates to Tyrod Taylor or any other Bills player," agent Adisa Bakari said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. "Fortunately, there are 31 other teams that have watched and will be watching Tyrod. And the fact of the matter is what Tyrod was able to do as a first-time starter in 2015 was give the Bills the best quarterback play they've had since Jim Kelly.