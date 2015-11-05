Tyrod Taylor 'recharged, ready' for Bills' stretch run

EJ Manuel's ghastly rash of mistakes in London all but buried the whispers over a quarterback controversy in Buffalo.
Tyrod Taylor's knee is healthy and teammates have noticed a difference in their young starter. Running back Boobie Dixon talked this week about Taylor rising out of his seat during an offensive team meeting to declare ahead of Sunday's showdown with Miami: We need this win.
"When your quarterback is standing up and doing stuff like that," Dixon said, per Tyler Dunne of The Buffalo News, "and telling us to take advantage of the now, that's all you need to hear, man. He got us ready to go this week."
Sidelined for two straight games with a knee injury, Taylor called himself "recharged and ready" for the stretch run. His mobility and playmaking have been sorely missed in back-to-back losses to the Bengals and Jaguars. Dixon, though, doesn't believe the injury will change the way Taylor uses his feet.
"He's not going to hold back," Dixon said. "When a quarterback's talking like that, you know what he has on his mind. We're all just straightening our minds now to get on his same page and get this 'W.'"
Sitting at 3-4, the Bills landed on our list of teams facing a challenging slate down the stretch including five of six games on the road from Week 10 to Week 15. Still, Buffalo's first to-do is making a statement inside their own division.